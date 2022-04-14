Whiskey Row developers to bring new nightlife spot to Market Street

The concept is the developing partners' latest investment in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood.

DENVER — The owners of 1920 Market St. — the former “The Real World: Denver” house that is now the location of Brothers Bar & Grill — are planning to redevelop the site into a new restaurant and bar called Riot House.

Monfort Companies, MAR Ventures and Riot Hospitality Group are the partners behind the project, which would turn the 21,000-square-foot historic building into a hybrid restaurant and bar with a dance floor, large center bar and rooftop patio. The high-energy entertainment and nightlife concept would be the second location for Riot House, which has an existing location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This project is the second for the partnership between Monfort Companies, MAR Ventures and Riot Hospitality Group, which recently completed and opened Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at 1946 Market St., adjacent to 1920 Market. The nightlife spot officially opened on New Year’s Eve and broke ground in February 2021. MAR Ventures is owned by Matt Runyon, a development partner at Monfort Companies.

Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies, told the Denver Business Journal in an email that as Denver continues to grow and elevate food & beverage, entertainment and retail concepts in the Ballpark neighborhood — and more specifically, Market Street, which he said has been a longtime entertainment block in the heart of Denver — Riot Hospitality Group is offering something new to the city. By investing in and expanding the options available, he said he and his partners are helping to create a district that will cement Denver as a compelling destination nationally.