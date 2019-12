DENVER — Police are looking for help to locate 89-year-old Natalie Meyer, a missing and endangered adult.

She was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of 6300 W. Mansfield Ave.

She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Her vehicle is a white 2011 Toyota Avalon with Colorado license plate 1SOS.

Meyer served as Secretary of State of Colorado from 1983 to 1995.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.

