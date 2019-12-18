DENVER — A former assistant chief of operations with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) who died from a job-related cancer earlier this week will be laid to rest following a public memorial service Friday.

Chief Troy Jackson passed away Monday at age 51 from adenoid cystic carcinoma, which he had battled since 2013. He leaves behind his wife Lori, daughter Carley and son Covey.

Jackson helped change SMFR's policy on cleaning and decontaminating dirty gear after fires. A memorial service on Friday will honor his life and contributions in protecting the community.

The service, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Denver First Church, located at 3800 E. Hampden Ave.

Following the funeral service, an emergency vehicle procession will begin at about 1:20 p.m. The community is encouraged to line the route to show their support

The procession route will travel east on Hampden Avenue to Happy Canyon Road, head down to Monaco Street and then to Belleview Avenue. From there, it heads to Quebec Street, south to Dry Creek Road and then to Colorado Boulevard before ending on Arapahoe Road.

Locations to watch the procession include Fire Station 32 at 5945 S. Quebec St. and Fire Station 33 located at 7281 E. Dry Creek Road.

Jackson was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and was promoted to the rank of assistant chief of operations in 2016. He stepped down in August due to health reasons and to spend more time with his family.

