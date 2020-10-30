x
Former special agent in charge of the FBI Jim Davis has died

Davis was in charge of the Denver FBI office for several high-profile cases.
DENVER, Colorado — Former special agent in charge of the FBI Jim Davis died unexpectedly Friday, 9Wants to Know has confirmed. 

Davis headed the Denver FBI office when it broke up Najibullah Zazi's Al Qaeda plot in 2009 and led the FBI team that processed Saddam Hussein after his capture in 2003.

Davis also served as Colorado's executive director of public safety until February 2014. 

After that, ran his own risk-management firm.

In 2014, Davis helped oversee a range of proposed reforms at the Denver Sheriff Department. 

His family has asked for privacy while they mourn his loss.

