WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson said it is one of those facilities.

A Defense Department statement said HHS would be responsible for all care, transportation and security of the evacuees. More than 11,900 people have been infected globally, the vast majority of them in China.

Americans returning from the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. The other military facilities chosen for quarantine are in California and Texas.

