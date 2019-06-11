FORT COLLINS, Colorado — A Lopez Elementary school student was hit by a small SUV while crossing the street to get to school Tuesday morning.

Fort Collins police said the child was taken to a hospital, but later died from their injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe stayed at the scene, according to police.

The driver was heading southeast on Wabash St. when they came to a four-way stop at the intersection with Benthaven St.

A news release from police stated the driver went through the intersection and hit the child who was in the crosswalk on the opposite side of the intersection.

Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

The child's identity has not yet been released by the Larimer County coroner's office.

Police are still investigating and have not determined if the driver will face charges in the collision.

