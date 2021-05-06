Evacuation lifted after police investigate suspicious package in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police Services had evacuated the immediate area around Oakridge Drive and East Boardwalk Drive as a precaution.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to a call of a suspicious package in the area of Oakridge Drive and East Boardwalk Drive, Thursday.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was called to investigate, according to a tweet from Fort Collins Police.

As a precaution, the area between Bluestrem Court and Meadow Run Drive, to the south, and the southern part of Hogan Drive, south of Player Drive were evacuated, police tweeted.

Police first tweeted about the suspicious package just after 11 a.m.

At 1:37 p.m., police tweeted that the bomb squad finished investigating and it was safe to return to the area.

This is the Fort Collins Police Department with an update to the incident in the area of Oakridge and Boardwalk. Fort Collins Police, Poudre Fire Authority and the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad have completed their work in the area, and it is safe to return https://t.co/BbjAxNBgSe — LETA (@LETA_911) May 6, 2021



Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.