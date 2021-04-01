Police ask for help in finding missing Fort Collins woman

Christine Cummings was last known to be at her home on Dec. 29, 2020.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is asking for the public's help in finding a Fort Collins woman who went missing last week.

Christine Cummings, 32, was last known to be at her home in Fort Collins on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, FCPS said.

A family member of Cummings contacted FCPS on New Year's Day after they had not heard from her for several days, according to FCPS.

Officers tried to contact Cummings at her home, but neither her nor her vehicle were there, police said.

Family members believe she may have gone hiking and are concerned for her safety, police said.

FCPS said that Cummings was known to frequent Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Parks. Police have contacted staff at both parks about her disappearance.

Cummings is a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, about 5-foot 7-inches tall and 140 pounds, according to police.

Cummings drives a 2015 Black Jeep SUV, license plate EOL263, police said.

Detectives do not have any indication of foul play. Anyone with information about Cummings’ current location or travel plans is asked to contact Fort Collins Detective Marty Shaw at 970-416-2051.