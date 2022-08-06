Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood

Police said the driver crossed into oncoming traffic before crashing into a parked car and a fence Saturday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m.

When they got there, they found a pickup truck with a man inside in the yard of a home.

Efforts to save the man's life were unsuccessful, as the man later died at a hospital.

Police said their investigation has revealed that the Ford F-150 was heading east on Prospect Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway. It kept going until it crashed into the fence of another home.

FCPS said they're investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode and any other factors that may have caused the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.

