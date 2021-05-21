Fort Collins man shot, killed in domestic violence incident, police say

Police said it happened at a home in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive early Friday morning.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating what they call a domestic violence homicide in a Fort Collins home early Friday morning.

According to a release from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), officers responded to a residential shooting in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the two people involved lived in the home together, and police learned that verbal arguments and physical violence had occurred between them overnight.

The woman reportedly shot the man, police said, then called police to report the incident and stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

The release said the Larimer County coroner will determine the cause and manner of death and will release the man's identity.

Police said investigators do not indicate any threat to the community.

"Domestic violence creates layers of pain and tragedy, and it happens among people in all walks of life," said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigations Division. "Our hearts are with all impacted by this situation. Please know that resources are available in our community if you or someone you love is experiencing abuse."

FCPS said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken to police is encouraged to contact Det. Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The release said information about domestic abuse resources in the Fort Collins community is available from Crossroads Safehouse.

