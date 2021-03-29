1 dead after Fort Collins house fire

The fire was in the basement of a home in the 800 block of Peterson Street Sunday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person is dead after a fire in the basement of a Fort Collins home Sunday night, according to Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

PFA tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. that firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in the 800 block of Peterson Street.

PFA said they found smoke and flames on the backside of the house and called for a second alarm.

While one crew worked on the fire, PFA said, another searched the home and found the body of a deceased adult.

No other injuries were reported, according to PFA.

The cause is under investigation. PFA said a fire investigator and Fort Collins Police remained at the scene gathering information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.