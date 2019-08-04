FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including domestic violence and child abuse stemming from an incident that happened Sunday night, police said.

The Fort Collins Police Services said Michael Aguirre Jr. was armed with a gun inside his home in the 6600 block of Antigua Drive when they arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Others in the home with him were able to get out before police arrived, the Police Services said.

Aguirre would not listen to officers and would not leave the apartment, according to police. The SWAT team would later respond and Aguirre was taken into custody after about four hours.

No details of the incident prior to police's arrival were provided. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective Annie Hill at 970-221-6340.

Law enforcement arrested Aguirre on several charges, including false imprisonment, menacing, child abuse and domestic violence.

In Colorado, false imprisonment can be thought of as kidnapping without moving someone - holding someone somewhere against their will. Menacing is the act of knowingly placing someone in fear of immediate serious bodily injury.

