Businesses evacuated as bomb squad investigates item near Fort Collins roadway

North College Avenue is fully closed from Vine Drive to Conifer Street.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A portion of North College Avenue in Fort Collins is expected to be closed for hours as the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad investigates an item that was found on the side of the roadway.

The road is closed between East Vine Drive and Conifer Street, according to a tweet from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS). The agency also said that surrounding businesses have been evacuated "to ensure the safety of community members." The road closure affects a half-mile stretch of College Avenue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to find alternate routes around the area.

SKY9 is over the area and the bomb squad team appears to be focused on a mailbox outside of a business.

Update: College Ave closure has extended from Vine to Conifer. The area is expected to be closed for several hours while the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad investigates. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) February 5, 2021

