Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation

Jason Haferman was accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers.

"This officer let our community down and that hurts, but I promise we're going to continue to work with you to be a better police department tomorrow than we are today," Swoboda said. "We're committed to transparency. It doesn't mean we only let you know when things are going great. It means when we fall short of your expectations we're going to let you know."

Police said an internal investigation revealed at least nine DUI cases involving Haferman in less than a year with blood tests that came back with no alcohol or drugs present.

Haferman moved from DUI enforcement to the patrol division in May and in early September, he was reassigned to an administrative role with no involvement in casework.

In October, he was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the Internal Affairs investigation.

Swoboda said he planned to meet with the officer to discuss his final disciplinary decision, but Haferman resigned before that meeting.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.