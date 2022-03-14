Suspected impaired driver slams into Fort Collins Police SUV

The crash happened in late February in downtown Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) tweeted body camera video of one of their officers nearly being struck by a suspected impaired driver.

The crash happened in the downtown area on Feb. 26, police said. The sergeant was outside of his patrol car assisting another officer on an unrelated call, FCPS said.

The sergeant was on the sidewalk mere inches from the road when the crash happened, according to FCPS' tweet. The video shows a woman sitting on a bench talking to officers. Police tweeted the video without audio and blurred the woman's face since she was not involved in the crash case.

Seconds after the video begins, you can see the SUV drive through the intersection and then slam into the rear of the patrol vehicle, startling the sergeant who had his back turned to the road.

The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle a few feet and also crumpled the front end of the SUV that struck it, the video shows.

"Our intention in sharing this video clip is to raise community awareness about the potential impact of all unsafe driving behaviors," said FCPS spokesperson Kate Kimble. "Traffic safety is an agency priority at FCPS, so our hope is that highlighting real-life examples like this will encourage people to think twice."

A few weeks ago, officers were on a call when a passing driver crashed into a parked police car. As you can see here, one officer was inches away & narrowly missed getting hit. This was entirely too close.



Slow down.

Move over.

Drive sober.

Don't text.

Lives depend on it. pic.twitter.com/xENZP5QE9E — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) March 14, 2022

Police said the driver of the SUV that hit their patrol vehicle was arrested on suspicion of impairment and reckless driving.