Fort Collins Police no longer looking for more drivers after crash that killed skateboarder

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash Wednesday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said Friday they are no longer looking for any additional drivers after a crash that killed a skateboarder Wednesday night.

According to a release from FCPS, officers learned of a collision between a skateboarder and a vehicle near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and West Elizabeth Street at around 8:22 p.m.

Police found the skateboarder in the road. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

FCPS said the skateboarder was in the road when he was hit by multiple vehicles traveling eastbound on West Elizabeth Street. They were trying to determine whether all of the vehicles involved were accounted for or if there had been any that left the scene, according to police.

On Thursday, FCPS said investigators were looking for an additional vehicle that may have been involved.

Police now say investigators believe all of the vehicles involved are accounted for and that the crash is no longer being investigated as a hit-and-run.