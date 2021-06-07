Fort Collins Police Services restricts Poudre River access to 'reduce unsafe activities'

Access to portions of the river is limited in an attempt to discourage boating and floating on what has proven a dangerous stretch of the Poudre River.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In an attempt to discourage boating and floating on what has proven to be a highly dangerous stretch of the Poudre River, Fort Collins Police Services is limiting access to portions of the river.

The Legacy Park and North Shields River Access parking lots are closed to motor vehicles until river conditions improve for recreation, Fort Collins police announced Tuesday afternoon. They've also closed access to the Poudre River shoreline between North Shields River Access and Salyer Natural Area.

“We know it’s summertime, it’s hot, and people want to enjoy our beautiful natural resources, but it’s just not safe to float or boat on this part of the Poudre River right now,” Kristy Volesky, assistant chief of Fort Collins police, said in a news release. “We’ll continue working with our local partners to inform the community, reduce unsafe activities, and prevent tragedy.”

Poudre Fire Authority has rescued 18 people from the Poudre River this spring, according to the news release, five of which happened Monday evening. The vast majority of the rescues have occurred in the stretch of river between Legacy Park and Whitewater Park.

“We typically have several rescues throughout the season, but to have this many this quickly is higher than usual,” PFA spokesperson Annie Bierbower said.

