FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police shot and injured an armed suspect in the 2600 block of Bradbury Court on Saturday night. Police responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a person actively shooting in the area.

Police found the suspect in the street, involved in a confrontation with a female.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a FCP officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect. Authorities have not released the name of the officer or suspect at this time.

The suspect was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies with injuries. Another person in the area suffered minor injuries during the initial incident and was cleared by medical crews at the scene. No officers were injured.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.