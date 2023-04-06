City Council in northern Colorado votes to require most rental housing to be registered

If the program is approved in a final vote by council, it is expected to be fully implemented by fall 2024.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new rental registration program that will gather data about rental properties in the city and aims to improve the complaint-based inspection system.

Council members voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a program that will require property owners to register their rental properties with the city. Council also allocated funding to improve the city's complaint-based rental inspection system and increase education and outreach to renters and landlords about the complaints system and other city resources.

Council member Shirley Peel voted against the program.

The program approved this week is a stripped-down version of the initial program considered by council, which would have created a rental registration and proactive inspection program.

