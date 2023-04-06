City Council in northern Colorado votes to require most rental housing to be registered

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new rental registration program that will gather data about rental properties in the city and aims to improve the complaint-based inspection system.
Council members voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a program that will require property owners to register their rental properties with the city. Council also allocated funding to improve the city's complaint-based rental inspection system and increase education and outreach to renters and landlords about the complaints system and other city resources.
Council member Shirley Peel voted against the program.
The program approved this week is a stripped-down version of the initial program considered by council, which would have created a rental registration and proactive inspection program.
The prior version of the program was approved in its first reading at City Council on April 4 with a 4-3 vote, the closest a major council decision had been in months. It was up for final approval April 18, but council voted to indefinitely postpone the vote after community members raised concerns about unintended consequences of the program, particularly the proactive inspection program.
