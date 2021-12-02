Police: 3 teen girls grabbed in separate incidents in Fort Collins

Police said there is no evidence to show the three incidents were connected, but said they do share some similarities.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three teens were grabbed by an unknown man or men in Fort Collins over the past few months.

Police said there is no evidence to show the three incidents were connected, but they share some similarities.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Police said a teenage girl was walking by herself in Overland Park on Virginia Dale Drive when a man approached from behind and tried to engage her in a conversation. She rebuffed his attempts and continued walking, at which time he grabbed her wrist, police said. The girl sprayed him with pepper spray and ran home. She was not injured, according to police.

The victim described the suspect as 20 to 30 years old and around 6 feet tall, with brown hair, little to no facial hair, and an average build.

The second incident happened between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 13. Police said a teenage girl was at a youth group event in the 1600 block of West Drake Road. She went out to her car in the parking lot, and an unknown man grabbed her from behind, police said. She pulled away, started running, and tripped. The man grabbed her again, but she fought him off and returned to the building, according to police. Police said the victim had minor scrapes and bruising but was otherwise uninjured.

The victim described the suspect as about 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He was wearing a mask that covered his face, a dark hoodie and gloves, according to police.

The third incident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, while the victim was attending a sports team practice at the Edora Pool Ice Center on Riverside Avenue. Police said the girl was jogging around the outside of the building when an unknown man came out from behind a bush and grabbed her wrist. She kicked him and ran back into the building, according to police. She was not injured.

The victim described the suspect as possibly in his 20s and about 6 feet tall, with an athletic build, short brown hair and stubble facial hair.

Police said they searched the area after each of these incidents but did not find any potential suspects. They have not found any connections between the incidents or the victims, police said. They also have not been able to obtain any video footage from these areas.

“These incidents happened weeks apart, took place in different locations, and may not be related at all,” Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore said in a release. “However, we can’t ignore the fact that they do share some similarities, which is why we’re asking our community to remain aware and let us know if they have tips about these or other similar incidents.”

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.