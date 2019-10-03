FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More than 30 people from several agencies turned out to help find a 23-month-old boy who wandered away from his Fort Collins home Saturday.

According to a release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of the missing child just before 12:45 p.m. They were told the boy had been playing in the yard with his older cousins and that after the cousins had gone inside for a few minutes, they came outside and couldn't find the toddler.

Deputies and investigators went out to the Cloverleaf Community in the 4400 block of East Mulberry Street and began their search. Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services and members of Larimer County Search and Rescue also came out, along with members of Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State University Police, and UCHealth.

Searchers used dogs to try to find the boy as deputies and Search and Rescue members conducted a door-to-door search. Investigators were following up on leads from witnesses. An emergency notification was sent to more than 90 devices, informing people of the missing child and asking them to call the Sheriff's Office if they found him.

Deputies found the boy inside a neighbor's empty home at around 2:15 p.m. After being checked out by medical professionals and deemed unharmed, he was returned to his family.