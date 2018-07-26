Fort Collins Coloradoan — After her leg was amputated in June 2017, Tracy Duncan-Hickey said she experienced phantom pain for a while after her surgery.

“The first month my toes were freezing,” Duncan-Hickey said. “And I jokingly said, ‘Well, it’s because my foot’s in a freezer! They are freezing.' ”

Rather than have her amputated leg incinerated at the hospital, Duncan-Hickey decided to donate her limb to a search and rescue group so they could use it to train search dogs.

“Sure, take my leg," she said. "You can have it, I’m done with it.”

In a climbing accident in May 2016, 58-year-old Duncan-Hickey shattered her talus — which she said has the smallest blood supply in the entire body, so it doesn't heal very well. The talus is the large bone in the ankle that articulates with the tibia in the leg and other bones in the foot.

