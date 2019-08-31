DENVER — An Army veteran who has spent 32 years in federal service has retired from his most recent position as the director of Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Mat Williams started his career with Veterans Affairs in 1992, when he was hired at the VA Medical Center in Seattle. His career later took him to Tahoma National Cemetery in 1997, Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee, Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso and Houston National Cemetery before he came to Denver in February 2018.

Fort Logan National Cemetery is located off US 285 and South Sheridan Boulevard – near the southwest border of the city of Denver. It was first designated as a national cemetery in 1950, and has grown to 214 acres.

More than 134,000 people are buried in Fort Logan, and it averages 20 burials a day.

Fort Logan is home to 17 memorials commemorating the soldiers of various 20th century wars.

During Williams’ tenure at Fort Logan’s helm, the VA said he “leaves behind an admirable legacy to be proud of.” The cemetery is set to expand and another national cemetery is opening in Pikes Peak to continue serving veterans.

Kevin Johnson, the assistant director of Fort Logan National Cemetery, will serve as acting director.

