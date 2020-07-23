Black plume of smoke seen in Weld County coming fire at Tire Mountain

Fort Lupton Fire said it is expected to be a "prolonged event."

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A mountain of tires that has caught fire outside Fort Lupton is sending a plume of heavy, black smoke into the air that can be seen for miles.

The fire is near County Roads 26 and 41, according to a tweet from the Fort Lupton Fire Department (FLPD). That is northwest of Fort Lupton and southwest of Platteville in Weld County.

It's a site called Tire Mountain, according to FLPD. It is the largest tire landfill in North America, according to the website of CH2E, the company that operates the center.

Tire Mountain also caught fire in 1987, FLPD said.

FLPD said this will be a "prolonged incident" and is asking people to avoid the area as firefighters respond.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Heavy fire activity in the area of CR 26 and CR 41. Tire mountain is on fire. Please avoid the area as numerous fire apparatus responding. This will be a prolonged incident. — Fort Lupton Fire (@FLFPD) July 23, 2020

Photos and video from 9NEWS viewers show the black smoke rising into the air.

Viewers as far away as Brighton and Milliken have reported seeing smoke from the fire.

A mountain of tires in Fort Lupton has caught fire, sending a plume of heavy, black smoke into the air: https://t.co/fAVlJY0uCT



(Video courtesy Diana Kim) pic.twitter.com/T8rHYiecUB — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) July 23, 2020