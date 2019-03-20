FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The Fort Morgan Police Department has asked for help locating a man who is wanted on a felony charge of sexual exploitation of children.

There is a warrant out for the arrest Caleb Burgess, 29, after a search warrant uncovered child exploitative material, the police department said.

Investigators received a tip earlier this month about an image that was uploaded online of child exploitative material at a specific IP address in Fort Morgan.

That information led officers to the 400 block of Cherry Street, where they executed a search warrant on March 15. During the search, several digital images and videos of child exploitative material were recovered, police said. Based on the items found, an arrest warrant was issued for Burgess for sexual exploitation of children, a class 4 felony.

Burgess is not in custody, and anyone who knows where he is should contact their local law enforcement. Police released a photo of Burgess, but said it's from 2015. He has since cut his hair in a "buzz cut," according to police.

The FMPD is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and have been part of the regional Colorado ICAC Task Force since 2010.

ICAC is a network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 3,000 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged in reactive, proactive and forensic investigations and criminal prosecutions.

The task force is responsible for conducting undercover online investigations, responding to complaints regarding children sexually exploited via the internet, conducting community education programs and monitoring of the internet for the bartering of child pornography.

