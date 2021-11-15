2 found dead in crashed vehicle in Centennial

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in Centennial Monday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in Centennial Monday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said around 3:30 p.m., they got several 911 calls about a crash on Geddes Avenue between Iola Street and Joliet Street. That's in the area of Interstate 25 and Dry Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside a crashed vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Both people had gunshot wounds, deputies said. Their names have not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said it's possible shots were fired while the vehicle was in motion. They're still working to determine whether the shots came from within the vehicle or outside the vehicle.

Deputies said the vehicle jumped a curb and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

The sheriff's office said while their investigation is ongoing, they believe this was an isolated incident.

Deputies said they are looking at surveillance video from commercial buildings in the area to determine what happened. They are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS