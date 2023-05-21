Fountain Police shoot man, kill dog

The Police Department said the suspect was taken to the hospital and a dog died at the scene.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital after Fountain Police shot him after a domestic disturbance call.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) were called around 6 p.m. Saturday to a home on Taos Circle for a domestic violence disturbance call.

According to the Police Department, two officers responded to the incident. When the officers arrived at the residence, they were attacked by the suspect's dog. The suspect also began to attack the officers, FPD said.

FPD said while the officers were being attacked, they shot the suspect and the dog.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and the dog died at the scene of the incident, FPD said.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the second officer did not need treatment.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave per the Police Department's policy.

The suspect in the incident has not been named. Police did not say if he would be arrested or not.

