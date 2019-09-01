BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Trying to pay the rent can be tough all over Colorado, but in resort communities like those in Summit County is can be nearly impossible for some.

Tanya Delahoz knows that as well as anyone. She owns Dwell Summit Real Estate in Breckenridge and remembers the cost of the first home she rented in Summit County 20 years ago compared with prices now.

“The house I rented in January 2000 when I first moved here was a 3-bedroom house rented for $1,000 a month. Last spring it rented for $4,000,” Delahoz said.

For many families the price is too high. Housing prices have climbed, and more landlords are renting their homes on a short-term basis to vacationing tourists, leaving fewer long-term rentals available.

And while Delahoz doesn’t expect she can fix the housing problem, she’s trying to at least help one family or person.

So, she started the Dwell Well Project and is taking applications through January to find a person or family in need. A panel will pick the winner and then pay three months of rent up to $5,000.

“The Dwell Well Project was originally started to start the conversation of renting and the cost of renting in Summit County,” Delahoz said, “If we can make an impact on one person or one family living in Summit County by either helping them with a down payment to get a house or padding an emergency fund in case of a crises - we want to help them.”

If you would like to apply or know someone who could use some help you can fill out an application at this link: DwellWellProject.com