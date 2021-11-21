New rideshare service launches in downtown Denver

GEST Carts Denver uses souped-up rechargeable golf carts that travel up to 25 miles per hour.

DENVER — There's a new environmentally friendly way to get around downtown Denver, and it doesn't involve scooters.

GEST Carts Denver is a free rideshare service. It already exists in other cities around the country, and now, two women are bringing it here.

"GEST" stands for "green, easy, and safe transportation." The vehicles are souped-up rechargeable golf carts that travel up to 25 miles per hour.

People can use the GEST app to request a free ride anywhere within a two-mile area of downtown Denver.

The program operates entirely off of advertising revenue.

Co-owners Rhonda and Murjani Harris said as two Black, lesbian female business owners, they take pride in providing a free service that's accessible for everyone.

"To be a business owner, period, is a huge accomplishment," Murjani said. "It's something we've wanted to do for quite some time. It combines both my passion of giving back to the community with my wife's passion of transportation and serving the community. This is a long time coming, so we're excited to be able to finally bring that to life."

Right now, GEST has two carts operating Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They don't have set hours right now, as they are just starting to roll out. Soon, they hope to have a fleet of 10 carts operating seven days a week.

