Fremont County Sheriff’s Office gets new vehicles, look

Dodge pickups and a Charger are now part of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office fleet.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — New vehicles with a new look will soon be on patrol for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The office is adding two Dodge pickups and a Dodge Charger to its vehicle fleet.

Two Dodge pickups were obtained using a Colorado state bid process, according to FCSO.

A radio, emergency lighting, a siren, gun locks, fire extinguisher, first aid or trauma kit, an AED, a prisoner transport screen and graphics identifying the agency were added to the trucks to make them fully functional patrol vehicles. This upfitting runs between $12,000 to $16,000 per vehicle depending on body style, according to FCSO.

FCSO has also added a Dodge Charger, acquired through a trade with another police agency.

Since the Charger was already upfitted for a patrol vehicle, FCSO was able to convert it to their new graphics, install a radio and add a few more LED emergency lights for less than $1,300. The Charger will be used primarily for traffic enforcement.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they've been served by a fleet of black and white Chevy Tahoes and a few venerable Crown Victorias for years, as well as several random pickups.

The Chevy Tahoe is the gold standard in police SUVs, but they aren't ideal for the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Allen Cooper.

Since most of the deputies assigned to the west end substation are members of the fire team and carry their fire gear with them, full sized pickup trucks were chosen instead of Tahoes.

