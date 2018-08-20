BOULDER — Sunday marked freshman move-in day at the University of Colorado Boulder campus. More than 7,000 students moved into their new homes.

9NEWS with father and son duo, Joseph and Chase Street, as Chase settled into his dorm room on campus.

Joseph Street had a bit of advice for his son as he embarks on the adventure of college life.

“Just really be open-minded. There are a lot of different cultures here and you have to experience new things,” he said.

Chase will pursue a major in political science and a minor in business. He says he is very excited for the semester to begin.

“I am ready to start this chapter and give my parents their freedom at home,” Chase said.

Students will continue moving in through Tuesday. Classes will start on August 27.

