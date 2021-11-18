Friends of Johnny Hurley rally after DA decision

People gathered Thursday in front of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office to demand justice for Hurley, who shot and killed a shooter in Olde Town Arvada.

GOLDEN, Colo. — People gathered Thursday in front of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office to demand justice for Johnny Hurley.

Hurley is the man who shot and killed a shooter in Olde Town Arvada in June before Arvada police shot and killed him.

Rally organizers said they want police accountability for the use of deadly force--and, in order to prevent this happening in the future, they want police reform. That would include community safety, police training and more field support for officers.

"We want to sit down with the city and form a diverse plan that can help the community feel safer and stronger," Brent Kaufman with Friends of Johnny Hurley said.

The rally comes after the First Judicial District Attorney decided earlier this month that the officer who shot Hurley would not face charges.

"We welcome the community to voice their concerns and join in their grief for the loss of Johnny Hurley, a true hero who acted bravely in the services of others during the tragic events in Olde Town Arvada," the DA's office said in a statement Thursday.

"How do we prevent heroes from being killed in the future?" Kaufman said. "As a community member, we want to feel safe knowing that we--you know, we have a right to protect ourselves and each other without getting killed for it, and we would like to address the holes in policy that allowed for that to happen that day."

The Arvada Police Department said they have spoken with the organization and are open to conversations.

"The Arvada Police Department continually evaluates its practices, procedures, and policies," the department said in a statement Thursday. "We closely examine every critical incident involving Arvada police officers. We are in the process of an internal review of all the investigative findings, including those of the Jefferson County District Attorney."