Friends of Johnny Hurley plan rally after decision that officer won't be charged

ARVADA, Colo. — Those who knew and loved Johnny Hurley are planning a rally this week following the news that the police officer who shot and killed him won't face charges.

Hurley was the good Samaritan who shot and killed a gunman who had just ambushed and killed Officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Arvada in June.

Another officer responding to the scene killed Hurley, believing he was the gunman.

Organizers said this Thursday's "Justice for Johnny" rally is meant to spur change within the Arvada Police Department. They said they want this event to be about building bridges to prevent a similar tragedy.

Organizers said the officer who killed Hurley did not give a warning before pulling the trigger. They want the department to create rules for using deadly force without announcing themselves.

Organizers said they want to see more training for officers, as well as a third-party group that can assess Arvada's current protocols and advise on changes.

Another big reason for the rally is to give friends of Hurley a chance to come together and grieve.

"With the time that it's taken to conclude the investigation and release the footage, it's been kind of this grieving in pieces process," friend Alais Clay said. "So a lot of us are--we are coming together. We are coming together as a community and to just mourn together."

Thursday's rally is set for 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Arvada police told 9NEWS they would like to have a conversation with rally organizers about their requests, but no one has contacted them. Organizers said they plan to do so Monday.

