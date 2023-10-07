Friends of man shot and killed on I-70 want to know why

"I don't want somebody to look at him as being a person that would cause something like that," Theo Alex Garcia said.

DENVER — Friends of Kyle Van Loozenoord want to know why someone shot and killed him on Interstate 70 early in the morning of July 4.

Denver Police said at least 20 shots were fired while he was on his motorcycle.

"It was the last thing I was expecting to read on my phone," Theo Alex Garcia said. "'There was an accident. I need you to call his dad. There was an accident.'"

Garcia spoke to his best friend Van Loozenoord every day. That message last week meant he'd never get that call again.

"His mom and dad loved him to death and would do anything for him, and it sucks to hear the pain they are going through every day," Garcia said.

Denver Police said video shows a pickup behind Van Loozenoord on his motorcycle. Court documents say as the driver went around him, someone fired a gun out the passenger window, killing Van Loozenoord.

"I don't want somebody to look at him as being a person that would cause something like that," Garcia said.

"I just want people to know he was more than just a guy who got shot on I-70, you know," Garcia's wife Tevie Garcia said.

They want people to remember him as the friend they've known for six years.

"He definitely was a team player. No matter what you were going through, the situation was," Garcia said. "He found his self worth in what he could do for others, and that's what's sad."

Denver Police arrested Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, in the July 4 shooting. Both are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Police said they're still investigating what led to the shooting.

