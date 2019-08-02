DENVER — Temperatures are well below freezing but that's not stopping some people from taking part in Winter Bike to Work Day.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments' (DRCOG) Way to Go program is hosting the event Friday morning. They're providing free food and fun at breakfast stations around the region. Most are open from 6 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Locations in Boulder are open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Use this map to find out where to score breakfast burritos, pancakes, coffee, hot cocoa, beer, giveaways and more.

"Last year, the Denver region had the second highest participation in the world," said Douglas Rex, executive director for DRCOG in a release. "This year, we’re going for first place. If you’re used to bike commuting in warmer weather, it takes just a few small adjustments to make winter bike commuting more comfortable."

The Denver region joins thousands around the globe taking part in International Winter Bike to Work Day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS