FRISCO — At the Frisco Town Hall, Councilwomen Deborah Shaner says Frisco once had good cell service, but that’s started to change in recent weeks.

“We have had good reliable service from Verizon in particular,” Shaner said.

She says over the last 8 to 10 weeks, cell service has become something closer to when the old western mining town was first founded. Cell phones in the Frisco area are slow or can’t pull up any web pages at all.

“I wouldn’t even dream of using my browser because you couldn’t get pages to pull up,”’ Shaner said.

Calls are little better, but often drop out or have other problems.

“I’ll be on the phone with a client and suddenly, they can’t hear me, but I can hear them,” Shaner said.

Tourists like Molly Barr from Alabama have to drive around the town to make a call home.

“During the day I haven’t had any signal at all, so we would go to Walmart -- not out of town -- but out of the way just to have service to stay in contact with my parents,” Barr said.

Verizon Wireless says their engineers have done tests and found no issues in Frisco, and that the problem is a matter of capacity and coverage. They say they’re looking at a solution in Frisco, but there’s no timeline.

In the meantime, side by side speed test shows AT&T is much faster than Verizon with the download and upload speed, but residents say other carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint are having trouble too.

It’s something Councilwomen Shaner says is hurting tourism and could make calling 911 in Frisco difficult.

“Emergency communication is near and dear to my heart and I am terrified about it,” Shaner said.

Which is why she’s been working with customer support to try and resolve the issue.

“It’s not a dozen phones, it’s a town-wide problem," Shaner said. "We don’t know what to do."

© 2018 KUSA-TV