It happened more than six years ago, but the events inside an Aurora movie theater during the early morning hours of July 20, 2012 are something that hundreds of people forever bound together by tragedy will never forget.

The memorial outside of the Aurora Municipal Center isn’t just for the 13 people killed (one of them, an unborn child). It also isn’t just for the 70 people injured, or their countless friends and family members.

It’s a place for meditation and reflection in the decades to come.

“This memorial should be a standalone piece of world class art,” said Douwe Blumberg, the sculptor behind the 83 cranes that will officially be dedicated on Friday for the 7/20 memorial. “It should not require knowledge of July 20.”

Blumberg, Aurora officials, survivors who were in the theater that night and family members of those who did not make it out alive held a news conference on Thursday morning.

One of them, Kaylan Bailey, was only 12 when she attended a midnight showing of the “Dark Knight Rises” with her cousin Jamison, his girlfriend Ashley Moser and her 6-year-old daughter Veronica Moser-Sullivan.

Veronica was the youngest victim of the shooting. Ashley Moser also lost her unborn child.

Bailey said she’s glad they’re acknowledging “baby toes Moser” in the garden … and said the six years since the shooting have brought some sense of healing.

“Up until now, I could only talk about the pain I felt, and that’s how I felt for the past five years,” Bailey said. “I’m feeling the transition from pain to acceptance.”

The memorial garden was funded by donations gathered by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit made to honor those whose lives were lost or changed by the Aurora theater shooting.

The memorial’s official dedication is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to donate to this project: 7-20memorial.org

7/20 MEMORIAL | Aurora theater shooting memorial almost finished

Artist Douwe Blumberg and his team are working to place the cranes.
The cranes are being installed in the Aurora Municipal Center Xeriscape Garden at East Alameda Parkway and Chambers Road.
The movie theater where the shooting occurred is less than a mile away from the garden.
This is where the cranes will be that memorialize the 13 people killed in the July 20, 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.
Artist Douwe Blumberg and his team set up parts of the memorial on Thursday morning.
The cranes will be painted white before the memorial opens.
Three women deeply impacted by the shooting gathered at the memorial on Thursday morning to watch the progress.
There was still welding, painting and placement to do for the Aurora movie theater shooting memorial.
The cranes are being arranged to face the very center of the Aurora theater shooting memorial.
The memorial is far from finished, but the cranes themselves were progress.
The memorial is meant to be a place for reflection, and to ensure that the July 20, 2012 tragedy is never forgotten.
Three family members of shooting victims came to the memorial on Thursday to look at the progress, and reflect on the tragedy almost six years ago.
All of the cranes on the outside of the memorial will face inside, toward the part of the structure that memorializes the 13 people who lost their lives.
Artist Douwe Blumberg is based out of Kentucky, but was chosen based on his vision for the memorial garden. He said the shooting impacts all of humanity, not just people in Aurora.
Inside of each crane is a cannister that memorializes the victims and survivors of the Aurora theater shooting.
Artist Douwe Blumberg helps raise the part of the memorial where cranes will commemorate the 13 people who were killed in the July 20, 2012 shooting.
The cranes were put into place the week of July 4. The project is five years in the making.
The 7/20 Memorial outside the Aurora Municipal Building will have 70 cranes to commemorate the people injured in the Aurora movie theater shooting and 13 cranes for the 12 people who died.
