DENVER — All this week on 9NEWS mornings, you’re going to see some familiar faces. We’re invited former anchors and reporters to join us.

Susie Wargin had a long career in radio and decided to intern at 9NEWS in 2001 to see if television was her next challenge.

She took the internship in January even though she was long out of college and later that year 9NEWS took a chance on her. Despite her lack of television experience, she was hired as the Prep Sports anchor. For three years she anchored the high school sports highlights on the weekend morning show.

In September 2004, she was brought on as the morning weekday sports anchor. She covered many events as part of the 9NEWS sports department including the 2007 World Series, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Super Bowl 48 and the USA Pro Challenge.

After years of early mornings, she was ready for another change. Her mom has been in real estate since the 1970s and she decided to follow in her footsteps. In 2013, Wargin got her real estate license.

She left 9NEWS in August 2014. An avid cyclist, the USA Pro Challenge that month was one of her final assignments.

In 2017, Wargin was part of an all-female announcer team at the Colorado Classic bike race.

"Groundbreaking, I don't know how often this happens," Wargin told 9NEWS at the time.

You can also still find her on the radio on 103.5 the Fox.