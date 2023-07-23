Florida woman files class action lawsuit against Frontier Airlines

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages of $100 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A Florida woman has filed a $100 million class action lawsuit against Denver-based Frontier Airlines alleging that the air passenger carrier engages in deceptive practices to make its fares seem lower than they are.

The lawsuit, filed by Amira Hamad in U.S. District Court in Orlando, says Frontier is not the low-cost airline it claims to be.

"FRONTIER is not a budget airline. FRONTIER does not have the lowest airfares," the complaint reads. "FRONTIER just breaks its fees into tiny little pieces and checkpoints to water down the appearance of what is actually an average airfare when combined and compared to the industry."

The complaint says the airline uses "bait-and-switch" and "gotcha" tactics that are intended to "confuse, trick and trap consumers."

One example given in the lawsuit is that the airline claims to offer one free personal item as long as it fits within certain dimensions, but uses a much smaller measuring instrument at the gate to determine whether the item can be carried on board at no cost. It also alleges that Frontier gives its gatekeepers bonuses for each personal item they charge at the gates.

The complaint says Frontier does not make its fee structure clear to consumers at the time of purchase, especially when the tickets are purchased through third-party vendors.

"FRONTIER's fees are not conspicuously shown on its website or on the websites of third-party vendors," the lawsuit says, "and consumers are often unaware of FRONTIER's large and plentiful fees until after they purchase a ticket that initially appeared attractive."

The complaint says Frontier's baggage fee structure is misleading and confusing and is intended to get customers to pay "significant hidden fees."

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages of $100 million "to deter Frontier and other airlines from further similar conduct."

A spokesperson for Frontier said the airline does not comment on pending litigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.