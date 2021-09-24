Littleton officer remains in ICU, suspect wanted for shooting still on the run

Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, the man suspected of shooting Officer David Snook, was not yet in custody.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police (LPD) officer who was shot multiple time this week continues his recovery in the intensive care unit at an area hospital, the police department said Friday.

Officer David Snook is a decorated 13-year veteran of the department. He is married and has three young children, according to the department.

LPD said it's been "humbled" by the outpouring of support and that a fund has been set up to support Snook and his family. Donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Federal Credit Union in David Snook's name.

Snook was shot late Monday after he and Cpl. Jeff Farmer responded to a report of shots fired in the area of West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street. That's one block west of South Broadway.

The officers made contact with a man later identified as Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, who ran away, turned and fired shots from a handgun toward the officers, and went into an apartment building, according to LPD.

Snook was hit at least three times in the chest, arm and leg. Farmer and another officer who arrived around the time of the shooting were able to move him into a police vehicle for transportation to the hospital, LPD said. Snook was wearing body armor, according to LPD.

LPD also said Farmer suffered a serious knee injury while getting to safety.

Dominguez escaped while the other officer tended to Snook, LPD said. He's also suspected in an armed carjacking about a block away, near 103 W. Powers Circle, that occurred about 12 hours after the shooting.

The suspect in that incident fired one shot during the carjacking and left in the stolen 2002 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate number AGM-D94, pictured below, LPD said.

Dominguez was wanted on two counts of attempted murder for firing at the two officers, LPD said.

He was described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 190 pounds, with buzzed black hair, brown eyes and a close-cropped beard, according to LPD. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and LPD asked that anyone with information to contact authorities.