Fundraiser held in Arvada for families of Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley

The next night for the fundraiser is Friday, July 23rd. There's a silent auction going on until then, as well.

ARVADA, Colo. — On two separate nights, the Bluegrass Lounge in Arvada will hold tributes for Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley, who died last month in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

"We decided after the recent tragedies that we wanted to get together with the community as well and put together some awesome benefit nights and a silent auction to make these families as much money as possible," said said co-owner and manager Josh Schwartz.

Schwartz explained that both Officer Beelsey and Hurley were regulars at Bluegrass.

"...And we saw them come in for coffee or drinks and we had our banter, and getting to know people and the faces and hitting so close to home really affected us," he said.

The first night already happened on Thursday, July 15th. The second night will happen on Friday, July 23.

In between those dates, is a weeklong silent auction, which Schwartz said as of Saturday night already raised around $15,000 alone, so far.

“I think this came to mind for us because being here for 6 years, we’ve felt the safety and presence from Arvada PD and we wanted to give back and let them know we care and the community cared as well," Schwartz said.

According to the event information, the nights of tribute also include rotating live music and a special "Support the Blue" cocktail.