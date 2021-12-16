Funeral for Demaryius Thomas to take place in Georgia

The former Bronco will be honored with a procession though Dublin, Georgia before his funeral.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The funeral for former NFL player and West Laurens Raider Demaryius Thomas has been set for Saturday.

According to Dudley Funeral Home, the public viewing will take place at the West Laurens High Gymnasium in Dexter, just prior to the funeral services.

Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell. The circumstances of his death are unknown, but a cousin told the Associated Press the family believes he died as a result of a seizure.

Thomas played his high school ball at West Laurens High under John Kenny.

The City of Dublin posted on Facebook that his family has asked the city to honor him by lining Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue as his procession travels from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School. Thomas’ mother has requested wearing his favorite colors: blue and green or orange and blue.

The procession will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday. The City of Dublin Police will assist along the route.