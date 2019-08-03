KUSA – The South Metro firefighter who has died following a courageous battle with cancer will be laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Cody Mooney, 31, died over the weekend. His final act of service was donating his organs, and a video of the father of four’s final trip down the hallway of the hospital where he was treated inspired messages from throughout the community.

A procession from the fire station where Mooney worked near Lucent Boulevard and South Broadway will end at the Mission Hills Church, where the memorial service is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Mooney’s wife is expected to give birth to their fifth child in just a few weeks.

Mooney's father, Kevin Mooney, said his son always dreamed of moving to Colorado to build a family and a life.

"Cody loved life. Cody loved people. Cody loved the outdoors, and Cody loved Colorado," he said. "One of the reasons he came was because he wanted all of his children to have Colorado on their birth certificate. He wanted them to be Colorado natives."

Kevin Mooney said his son loved to fish and hunt, as well as driving his family around Colorado to enjoy the outdoors. He said his son also dreamed of becoming a firefighter.

"More than anything else he loved helping people," Kevin Mooney said. "That was his only goal: to be here (in Colorado), and to be fighting fires."

Mooney served in several departments, most recently with South Metro Fire.

Justin Pearlman was a friend of Cody Mooney's, and went through fire academy with Cody seven years ago. They also worked together at South Metro.

"Cody loved giving back to the community and helping the community," he said. "He made me a better person because of his work ethic and how much he cared for the community."

About a year and a half ago, family members said Cody Mooney was diagnosed with a brain tumor. For about a year, the tumor didn't grow. But early this year, the family learned it had doubled in size, and Cody Mooney would need surgery.

While the initial surgery was successful, Kevin Mooney said his son suffered complications afterward and his health quickly declined. He passed away last week.

On Monday, South Metro Fire Rescue shared a link to a GoFundme page for the family. Firefighters are also collecting donations through the South Metro Professional Firefighters Association.

