Funeral being held for man killed in reported hostage situation in Colorado

The wife of Qualin Campbell, 31, accused Colorado Springs Police of not responding to her 911 call until after he had already died.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The funeral for the man who was killed in a reported hostage situation earlier this month, after his wife accused Colorado Springs Police of not responding to her 911 call until it was too late, is being held in Georgia Saturday.

The celebration of life for Qualin Campbell, 31, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Summer Hill Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia.

Talija Campbell said she called 911 just after 1 p.m. on June 2, when her husband, a father of two, texted his location and a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car. Then he sent messages saying “911" and "Send Please!” She called the emergency number.

On its online police blotter, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it found two deceased adult males at the location where Talija Campbell said she feared her husband was being held by another man. It said the officers responded to a report of a shooting there at 2:09 p.m.

"All I wanted was someone to check on my husband," Campbell said. "It was their job to come and save him."

Campbell said she told one dispatcher that she believed her husband had been taken hostage and described his car and location, which was about a mile from the headquarters of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

She was transferred to a dispatcher responsible for taking Colorado Springs calls. The first dispatcher briefed the second dispatcher on what Campbell reported, she said, before Campbell said she explained what she knew again to the second dispatcher.

The dispatcher said an officer would check it out and get back to her, but there was no sense of urgency, Campbell said, so she drove to the location herself.

When she arrived, Campbell said she immediately recognized her husband's company car in a parking lot.

When asked about Campbell's 911 call and the police response to it, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn't comment because there was an “open and active criminal investigation” into the deaths.

