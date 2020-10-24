Funeral, motorcade for fallen Commerce City officer takes place Saturday

9NEWS will live stream the funeral in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The funeral and procession for a Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) officer killed in a crash last week is taking place on Saturday.

Officer Curt Holland, 37, had served the department for four years and four months, the last six months as a detective. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A motorcade of CCPD officers will escort Holland at 11 a.m. from Arvada to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, where the funeral will be held beginning at 1 p.m.

9NEWS will live stream the funeral in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Seating is limited at the service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who wishes to attend must register to reserve a ticket.

The venue will open at 11:30 a.m., and no one will be allowed to enter after 12:30 p.m.

There is a memorial fund for Holland's family, managed through Commerce City FOP Lodge 19. Donations can be made on their website, http://cofop19.org. The site also includes details for those who would prefer to mail a donation.

> Video above: Commerce City PD honors fallen officer, civilian victim of fatal crash.

According to a release from Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash in the area of Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway at around 6:20 p.m.

CSP said a Ford F350 pickup driven by 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano was driving southbound on Highway 2 while an unmarked Commerce City Police Department Ford Explorer was heading the opposite direction. A third vehicle, a Kia Soul, was also traveling northbound on Highway 2, CSP said.

The F350 went off the right side of the road onto the shoulder, CSP said. It then came back onto the roadway and collided with the Explorer and the Kia. It hit the Explorer head-on and collided its side with the driver's side of the Kia, CSP said.

The driver of the Kia, Francesca Dominguez, also died from injuries suffered during the crash.

CSP said alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS