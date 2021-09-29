Memorial service and procession Thursday to honor Denver Fire technician who died on duty

A full-honors service and procession will be held for Technician Jeffrey Billingsley, who died during his shift earlier this month.

DENVER — A funeral service and procession will be held Thursday to honor Denver Fire Department Technician Jeffrey Billingsley, who died during his shift earlier this month.

Billingsley, 42, was a member of the department for over 19 years, most recently assigned to Denver International Airport Fire Station #35. He had been recognized for helping rescue three people from a fire in 2004. He was active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps playing drums at events and funerals, and was a board member on the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.

Billingsley died September 20 after experiencing an apparent cardiac event at work, according to the fire department.

He is survived by his girlfriend Lindsey Foster, his parents John and Margaret Billingsley, his brother Matt, sister Lisa, and nephew Henry.

A full-honors memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Denver First Church at 3800 East Hampden Avenue in Cherry Hills Village. The service is open to the public and will be streamed online.

A procession will immediately follow the funeral service. The procession route is:

From Denver First Church on Monroe Street to Hampden Avenue

Eastbound on Hampden Avenue

Northbound on Colorado Boulevard

Westbound on Evans Avenue

Northbound on Broadway Boulevard

Westbound on Speer Boulevard

Westbound on 29th Avenue

Southbound on Federal Boulevard

Westbound on 26th Avenue

Northbound on Irving Street

Westbound on 29th Avenue into Crown Hill Cemetery

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings Thursday in honor of Billingsley.

