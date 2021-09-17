Gabby Petito visited Colorado Springs restaurant in July

She visited Slice420 pizza box while in Old Colorado City in July, a Facebook post from the restaurant says.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A Florida woman whose disappearance has made national headlines visited an Old Colorado City pizzeria during a recent trip to Colorado Springs, the restaurant announced Thursday.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito "visited Slice420 in Old Colorado City around July 8, 2021, during her visit to Colorado Springs, and should we find that we have any information that may be relevant to this missing person investigation, we will share that with law enforcement immediately," a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page reads.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken for Gabby’s friends and family as they search for her, and our entire team is praying without end that she is located safely and reunited with those who love her very soon."

The response came after a video on Petito's Instagram page surfaced showing her opening a Slice420 pizza box while in Old Colorado City. The timestamp says the video is from 10 weeks ago. Petito's Instagram also shows her visiting the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross country trip from New York in July. The two were driving a white 2012 Ford Transit van with stickers on the back. She was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Aug. 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver tweeted Thursday.