DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Officials from the El Paso Sheriff’s Office on Friday told KRDO they are not using citizen volunteers to aid in the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

The search is taking place near highway 105 in Douglas County, just a couple miles north of Palmer Lake, as temperatures warm up to the mid-forties.

Search and rescue crews from the FBI, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were stationed in the area of 13800 S. Perry Road on Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED: Search teams return to DougCo in search for Gannon Stauch

Letecia Stauch, who is Gannon's stepmother, told investigators she last saw Gannon at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. She told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Gannon said he was going to a friend's house. No one has seen him since.

However, on that same day, a neighbor captured surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch. Investigators with EPCSO haven't commented on the video except to say it's part of their investigation.

RELATED: 'A kid just doesn't disappear': Surveillance video may show missing 11-year-old getting into truck

The Sheriff's Office is still asking for tips from the public, with the goal of bringing Gannon home safely to his family. Tips could include something as simple as someone remembering suspicious persons or vehicles they saw in or around the area close to the date Gannon went missing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS