Pilot dies in crash at Rifle Garfield County Airport

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Thursday night.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating what caused a deadly plane crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday night.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), police were called to the Garfield County Airport shortly after 5 p.m in reference to a plane crash.

GCSO said the crash involved an airplane glider. Police said the male pilot died as a result of the crash. It is unclear whether anyone else was on the plane when it crashed.

The Garfield County Coroner will release the identity of the pilot once his next of kin has been notified.

Officials said the area where the crash happened was cleared and secured by 9 p.m.

NTSB is taking over the investigation and working to learn what caused the crash.

NTSB is investigating the June 9, 2022, crash of a Glasflugel 304 MS near Rifle, Colorado. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 10, 2022

