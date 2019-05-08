AURORA, Colo. — Some people living in Aurora's Blackstone neighborhood have been told to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak, a tweet from Aurora Fire Rescue says.

A shelter-in-place order has also been issued for several homes in the neighborhood, the tweet says.

Those living on the west side of Country Club Parkway between Mineral Drive and Canyon Avenue should move to the west side of the road, the fire department said.

It's not clear what caused the gas leak.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS